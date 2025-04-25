Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,234 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

