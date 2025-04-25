Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,851.35. This trade represents a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $7.28 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

