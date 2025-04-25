Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,594 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCAT. Northland Capmk upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCAT

Red Cat Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.