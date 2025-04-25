Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,358 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $636.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

