Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,693 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

