Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

