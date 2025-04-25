Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,385 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 75.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LXFR opened at $10.05 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $275.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

