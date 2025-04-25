Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boston Omaha by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 938,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,757,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,376,917.36. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 272,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOC

About Boston Omaha

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.