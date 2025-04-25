Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Groupon by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

