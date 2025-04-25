Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 20.8 %

INBK opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

