Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Movado Group stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.62 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

