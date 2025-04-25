Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

