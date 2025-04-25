Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTBA. StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

