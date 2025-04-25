Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

