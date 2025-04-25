Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

