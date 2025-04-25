Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 3,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 62,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Global Engine Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

About Global Engine Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Engine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Engine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.