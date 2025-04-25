Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

