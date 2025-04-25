Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $96.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NYSE GMED opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

