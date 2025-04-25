Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at Dnb Nor Markets

Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.7 %

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

GLNG opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 286.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naria Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,884 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $55,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 319,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

