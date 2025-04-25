GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

