Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 15,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

