Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 15,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Up 1.0 %
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.