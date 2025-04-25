Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 51,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 104,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

