Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Guess? worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 231,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 167,782 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Trading Up 17.4 %

Guess? stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

