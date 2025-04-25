Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

MSFT opened at $387.30 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

