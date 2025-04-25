Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.89 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 153.20 ($2.04). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 150.99 ($2.01), with a volume of 1,006,957 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.89) to GBX 151 ($2.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.
Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.
We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.
Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…
…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.
