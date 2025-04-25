Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.89 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 153.20 ($2.04). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 150.99 ($2.01), with a volume of 1,006,957 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.89) to GBX 151 ($2.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HFD

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Halfords Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The company has a market cap of £327.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.89.

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.