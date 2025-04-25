Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. Company insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

