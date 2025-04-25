HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $755.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at $574,048.75. The trade was a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

