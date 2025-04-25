Head-To-Head Analysis: South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Bow and Mplx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow $2.12 billion 2.43 $385.21 million $1.85 13.36 Mplx $10.90 billion 4.92 $4.32 billion $4.21 12.46

Profitability

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Bow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares South Bow and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A Mplx 36.18% 31.94% 11.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for South Bow and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23 Mplx 1 1 8 0 2.70

South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Mplx has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given South Bow’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe South Bow is more favorable than Mplx.

Summary

Mplx beats South Bow on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Gathering and Processing segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

