Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 4,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
