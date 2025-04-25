Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 4,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.