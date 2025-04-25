HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 292,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HealthStream by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $33.21 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

