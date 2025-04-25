HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HealthStream by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 292,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HealthStream by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

