HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

