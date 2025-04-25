Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.97 ($0.65). Approximately 57,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.65).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Site Services

In related news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($13,317.33). 67.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.