High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of High Tide worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in High Tide by 1,026.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.38 on Friday. High Tide Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.