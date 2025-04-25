Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 712.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,648,000. Amundi increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

