Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $11,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after acquiring an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,677,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.