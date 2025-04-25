Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 827.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.