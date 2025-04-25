IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

IAC stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. IAC has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IAC by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 118.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 219.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

