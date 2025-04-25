Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ichor worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ichor by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 212,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $712.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

