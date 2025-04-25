Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $183.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

PI opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,752.25. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $369,450.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,987.07. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 4,013.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Impinj by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

