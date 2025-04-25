InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sidoti raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.90. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

