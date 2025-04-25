Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

