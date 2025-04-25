Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 680.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,409,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

