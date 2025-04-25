Invesco Ltd. Acquires 134,573 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,773.92. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

