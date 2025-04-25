Invesco Ltd. Acquires 148,340 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHM opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $343.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.65. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

