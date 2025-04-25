Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 638,379 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 151,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

