Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 4,414.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SKE stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.