Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Insider Activity

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,793.52. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Solid Power Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

