Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Matthews International worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Price Performance
MATW opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Matthews International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
