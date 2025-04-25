Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,348 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of InvenTrust Properties worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.78%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
